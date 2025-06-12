Netflix is packed with big-name crime dramas and period series, but tucked deep in its catalogue sits a mini-series that’s quietly pulling horror fans into its eerie world and keeping them there for six straight episodes. The Norwegian horror anthology Bloodride has been compared to a darker, Scandinavian version of Black Mirror, and many are watching the entire thing in one sitting.

Each Bloodride Episode Tells A Different & Disturbing Tale

Bloodride, released in 2020, has each episode that stands alone with its own characters and setting. However, one thing links them all – a mysterious bus that appears at the beginning, carrying passengers toward strange and unsettling fates. With just half an hour per episode, the show quickly drags you into twisted stories that often end worse than they begin.

One story follows a man recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital who heads off with his brothers on what’s meant to be a simple road trip. That journey doesn’t go as planned, and the brothers soon find themselves in a situation neither of them expected. Another episode traps office workers inside a drug trial where a strange serum strips away their social masks.

Bloodride Reviews Are Mixed, But It’s Still Worth a Watch

Fans have been calling it a fun and creepy ride, but short enough to finish in one go. While the reception is not all glowing, with some pointing out that a few episodes hit harder than others, Bloodride still offers enough disturbing twists and fresh horror ideas to keep people glued to their screens.

One tweeted on X, “If you’re looking for some really good anthology horror I would suggest checking out Bloodride on Netflix. It’s available in Norwegian or English!” Another added, “Tip of the hat to Norwegian horror anthology, Bloodride, on Netflix. Six 30min short stories that kept my attention throughout, with a few well earned twists. Obviously, being a pretentious w*nker, I chose to watch it in Norwegian with English subtitles.”

If you’re looking for some really good anthology horror I would suggest checking out Bloodride on Netflix. It’s available in Norwegian or English! pic.twitter.com/ErXkccL5ks — Grey 🌘 (@thedarkhours) May 5, 2020

Tip of the hat to Norwegian horror anthology, Bloodride, on Netflix. Six 30min short stories that kept my attention throughout, with a few well earned twists. Obviously, being a pretentious wanker, I chose to watch it in Norwegian with English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/coPn5HHnes — JC (@jonny_crane75) June 28, 2020

A third user hinted at completing the series at one go, “6 episodes only in 1 night #bloodride.” Someone else opined, “Watched The 6 Part Series Of ‘Bloodride’ & Each Episode Was Written Well & The Storyline Was Good, To The Point You Just Wanted To See More & More Episodes. Definitely Recommend It If You’re Into Horror Anthology!”

Watched The 6 Part Series Of ‘Bloodride’ & Each Episode Was Written Well & The Storyline Was Good, To The Point You Just Wanted To See More & More Episodes. Definitely Recommend It If You’re Into Horror Anthology!#bloodride #Netflix #horror #anthology #netflixrecommendations pic.twitter.com/ddQkrVHymR — What To Watch Next (@wtwnblog) August 6, 2021

The series has gained a loyal cult following even though it didn’t get a critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and holds only 59 percent from viewers.

