This week, our carefully curated listicle is unusually led by Jio Hotstar, featuring four titles, including a Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, and a Mollywood film featuring Sharaf U Dheen and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Apple TV+ offers a Hollywood thriller starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, while Netflix returns with a new season of its spy-action series headlined by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Read on for more details, including titles, plots, trailers, availability, and more.

Netflix

FUBAR Season 2 (English)

June 12, 2025

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro’s action-comedy FUBAR is back with a brand-new season. This time, Luke Brunner returns to face a familiar threat, a former fling who’s now trying to destroy the world. The father-daughter duo and their team must join forces to stop her.

Rana Naidu Season 2 (Hindi)

June 13, 2025

Rana Naidu must face off against a formidable enemy named Rauf, who returns to settle old scores. Can Rana protect his family from this new threat and secure their future?

Kings of Jo’Burg Season 3 (English, Xhosa)

June 13, 2025

Kings of Jo’Burg is a South African action-adventure thriller that weaves African folklore into its narrative. With Simon gone, Mo now sits at the helm of the Masire empire and must navigate power struggles, a criminal underworld, and enemies, both human and supernatural.

Prime Video

Deep Cover (English)

June 12, 2025

This action-comedy follows a police operation where improv actors are recruited to infiltrate dangerous criminal gangs.

The Traitors

June 12, 2025

Hosted by Karan Johar, this game show is similar to the mobile game Among Us. The Traitors (India) is part of the global Traitors franchise, which has versions across the world. The Indian edition is the 23rd in the series. In the show, a group of contestants is selected, with a few secretly assigned as Traitors, tasked with eliminating their fellow players without getting caught.

SonyLIV

Alappuzha Gymkhana (Malayalam)

June 13, 2025

Alappuzha Gymkhana is about a group of youngsters who want to attend the same college but don’t meet the academic requirements. Their only option is to get in through the sports quota, and the sport they choose to pursue this goal is boxing.

Jio Hotstar

Kesari Chapter 2

June 13, 2025

Kesari Chapter 2 is a historical courtroom drama centered around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the subsequent court case against the British Crown. It is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, and stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panda.

Padakkalam (Malayalam)

June 10, 2025

Padakkalam is a fictional tale about a game board that grants its players supernatural abilities through betting. For example, a player can wager on motor functions of the body. All of this unfolds against the backdrop of a college campus.

Snow White (English)

June 11, 2025

This is a live-action reimagining of the classic Disney animated film Snow White.

Subham (Telugu)

June 13, 2025

Subham is about a television serial that changes the lives of several couples. Men who once dominated their wives now live in fear, all because of a show that airs at 9 p.m.

Apple TV Plus

Echo Valley (English)

June 13, 2025

Echo Valley stars Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney as a mother and daughter caught in a crisis. The troubled daughter kills her boyfriend and turns to her mother for help. However, the mother’s decision to assist her leads to complications and the looming fear of getting caught.

