The Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality show is all set to make its way to screens. Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for the unscripted Original, The Traitors. The highly anticipated reality series will stream exclusively on Prime Video India, premiering on June 12, 2025, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 pm (IST). The Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format show will be hosted by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

The Traitors – Indian Adaptation Of American Reality Show

The Traitors is one of the fastest-growing reality show formats globally, with over 35 adaptations across more than 30 countries. In collaboration with leading global distributor All3Media International, BBC Studios India Productions is bringing an exciting new format to Indian audiences. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Karan Johar, the series will shine with his trademark glitz and glamour, featuring a star-studded lineup of prominent celebrities from diverse fields in its debut season.

The series tests the intelligence, cunning, and strategic skills of its contestants as they battle for a massive cash prize. Twenty players, who come together in this ultimate test of trust and betrayal, descend upon a majestic royal palace, each determined to claim the growing jackpot, which is built through a series of intense physical and mental challenges.

Prime Video made the announcement by dropping a special video featuring host Karan Johar. The video offered tantalizing hints about the celebrity players joining The Traitors and a glimpse into the thrilling chaos and high-stakes drama set to unfold in the reality series. It further revealed the premiere date of June 12 and new episodes to drop every Thursday.

Prime Video Head Speaks About The Traitors

“Prime Video has consistently been home to some of the biggest and most beloved scripted shows in the country. Now, we’re making a bold leap as we scale our Unscripted content slate with our biggest reality series yet—The Traitors,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “Packed with drama, manipulation, suspenseful gameplay, and unexpected twists, the show is mounted on a grand scale with high production values. We’re thrilled to have Karan Johar as the host—who better to stoke the fire in this volatile mix of 20 celebrities, each vying for a massive cash prize and the title of ultimate winner! The Traitors promises immersive entertainment and next-level mind games that are sure to captivate our wide gamut of audiences.”

