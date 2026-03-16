The war between the Forrester and Logan fashion houses has reignited the drama between sisters Katie and Brooke Logan. Katherine Kelly Lang and Heather Tom, who play roles on The Bold and the Beautiful, have often spoken about how the confrontational scenes are exciting to play.

Ever since Brooke found out that Katie was starting her own fashion house titled Logan, she has been insecure and jealous. She first accused Katie of using her family name, claiming it was hers alone. And now the chaos has included Eric Forrester and his designs. Here’s what happened.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Katie & Brooke Logan’s Confrontation Brings Back Bill Spencer’s Cheating Scandal

For the premiere lineup, Katie used Eric’s designs since he was the one who approached her and offered to be the lead designer for Logan. But this move did not go down well with Brooke or her husband, Ridge Forrester, as expected. And so this led to a big confrontation between Katie and Brooke.

Katie pointed out that she will always be lesser in Brooke’s mind, referring to how Brooke has always demeaned her. Brooke asked her to stop overanalyzing, but Katie was having none of it. She stated that Brooke has always tried to claim she is a role model to her, even though she is not.

Katie added that she just stayed in Brooke’s shadow because she felt it was safe, but the truth is that Brooke wanted her there. She made it clear that she knew Brooke never wanted her to step out in the limelight. Katie divulged how hard things were for her during post-partum depression.

Brooke replied that she knew because she had a front-row seat to most of it. And that was when Katie brought back the biggest thorn in the bond of the sisters: Brooke sleeping with Katie’s husband, Bill Spencer, while she was in depression and unable to even figure out what to do with her life.

“It will always live between us, always,” Katie expressed, and continued that she will not let Brooke do the same to her once again. “I’m not going to let you take from me. It’s not my man this time. It’s my company,” she warned. She kept going and then mentioned how Brooke seduced Bill back then.

“Because every man has to be in love with you. Even my man. Even my husband,” Katie vented. Brooke defended herself, claiming that Katie pushed her and Bill together. “I was sick, Brooke. And I needed help, and you should have helped me,” Katie then responded to her sister’s claims.

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