Aditya Dhar’s spy-action thriller sequel Dhurandhar 2 is on an unimaginable, unreal, and unstoppable journey at the overseas box office. In only 4 days, it has made a smashing entry into the 200 crore club. The best is yet to come as Ranveer Singh starrer is now only 17 crore away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time internationally. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 4 Collection

According to the official update, Dhurandhar 2 accumulated an impressive $6 million on day 4 of its overseas run. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer witnessed the widest release for a Hindi film, screening at around 3000 screens. The Eid 2026 release is making the most of the opportunity.

The international total surges to $22.6 million after 4 days, which is around 212.32 crore in Indian currency. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is truly witnessing an earth-shattering run, entering the 200 crore club in its opening weekend.

Check out the revised day-wise box office breakdown of Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the overseas box office:

Day 1: $5.5 million (including previews)

(including previews) Day 2: $4.9 million

Day 3: $6.2 million

Day 4: $6 million

Total: $22.6 million

2nd highest opening weekend grosser in Indian cinema!

The streak of success continues as Ranveer Singh starrer has crossed Baahubali 2 to score the 2nd highest opening weekend for an Indian film at the overseas market. It remained only behind Pathaan.

Here are the top 5 opening weekend grossers at the overseas box office:

Pathaan: $26 million Dhurandhar 2: $22.6 million Baahubali 2: $22.5 million Jawan: $21.5 million Pushpa 2: $19.22 million

Set to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers overseas!

Dhurandhar 2 is now aiming to surpass the international lifetime of Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 (229 crore). It needs approximately 17 crore more in the kitty to achieve the milestone. With that, the spy action thriller will also officially enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas.

There are also bigger milestones loading. Dhurandhar (2025) surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (257 crore) to emerge as the highest-grossing adult film overseas. And now, Dhurandhar 2 is soon set to beat its predecessor and create all-new benchmarks.

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