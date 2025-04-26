Ground Zero opened to positive reviews at the box office. Cine-goers who have watched Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s directorial are calling it a “must-watch.” But the problem is that the footfalls are limited. It has recorded a lower opening than Emraan Hashmi’s last solo release, Why Cheat India. Scroll below for day 1 collections!

Clocks 2nd lowest opening of 2025

Emraan Hashmi’s film has recorded the third-lowest opening of 2025. It managed to leave behind Superboys Of Malegaon (50 lakhs) and Loveyapa (1.10 crore) but remained much lower than Deva, The Diplomat, and others. On day 1, Ground Zero minted only 1.20 crore.

Check out the 5 lowest openings in Bollywood in 2025:

Superboys Of Malegaon: 50 lakhs Crazxy: 1.10 crore Ground Zero: 1.20 crore Loveyapa: 1.25 crore Azaad: 1.50 crore

2nd lowest day 1 collection for Emraan Hashmi in post-Covid era

Emraan Hashmi has had three post-Covid releases. Tiger 3 (44.50 crores) is way out of the league. But the action thriller failed to leave behind Selfiee (2.55 crores) and Chehre (50 lakhs).

Ground Zero vs Emraan Hashmi’s last solo release

Emraan’s last solo release was Why Cheat India (2019). The black-comedy crime drama had garnered 1.70 crores on its opening day. Unfortunately, Ground Zero could not even achieve that mark at the box office.

More about Ground Zero

Ground Zero is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their production banner, Excel Entertainment. It also features Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles.

Emraan Hashmi starrer is based on BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. He led the operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, aka Ghazi Baba, was killed.

The action thriller was released in theatres on April 25, 2025.

