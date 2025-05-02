Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 has been enjoying massive spot bookings amid positive word-of-mouth. It scored the third-highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood. Within 48 hours, the crime thriller has entered the top 10 highest-grossing films and stolen the 8th spot! Scroll below for day 2 early trends!

Faces a drop, as expected

Raj Kumar Gupta’s film arrived on the May Day holiday, which boosted the footfall all across the nation. Today was a regular working Friday, so a fall in box office collections was expected. However, Vaani Kapoor co-starrer maintained a good hold, courtesy of the positive word-of-mouth.

As per early trends, Raid 2 earned 11.50-12.50 crores on day 2 in India. It witnessed a 36-41% drop compared to 19.71 crores minted on the opening day. It is also to be noted that the crime thriller is facing competition from Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, and The Bhootnii, due to which the footfalls are getting divided. However, it continued to remain the #1 choice of audience on Friday.

After two days, the overall box office collections will land around 31.21-32.21 crores at the Indian box office. Good times are ahead as Raid 2 will own the stage with excellent growth over the first weekend.

Raid 2 enters the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025

Raid 2 has crushed the lifetime collections of Crazxy, Fateh and Emergency in only two days. It is now the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Bollywood below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Jaat – 88.61 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 75.35 crores The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Deva – 33.97 crores Raid 2 – 31.21-32.21 crores (estimates) Emergency – 20.48 crores Fateh – 18.87 crores

Crazxy (14.03 crores) is now out of the top 10. The next target is Deva (33.97 crores). That mark will be easily crossed on Saturday.

