After a solid start at the Indian box office, Nani’s HIT 3 was expected to see a drop on the second day. On the opening day, there was an advantage of the Labor Day holiday, while on day 2, it was a regular working Friday. Still, it managed to display a good hold, and in the meantime, it has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the HIT universe, which is superb. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Mixed reviews from critics

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the Telugu action thriller is the third installment in the HIT universe. Released on May 1, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. While Nani’s performance, thrill, and action quotient are being praised, the storyline, lack of emotional depth, and inconsistent screenplay are receiving criticism.

Scores in double-digits on day 2

Backed by strong buzz, HIT 3 had a big start. On day 1, it minted 21 crore net, thus marking the second biggest opening for Nani after Dasara (23.20 crore net). Coming from such a start, boosted by the holiday, the film saw a drop of 52.38% on day 2. However, there was no worrying sign as the collection still remained in double-digits, as 10 crores came in.

HIT 3 beats HIT 2 and HIT!

Overall, HIT 3 has earned an estimated collection of 31 crore net at the Indian box office in two days, as per Sacnilk. With this, it has become the highest-grossing film in the HIT universe.

For those who don’t know, Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2 earned 25.92 crore net in India. Vishwak Sen’s HIT earned 8.87 crore net at the Indian box office. Both these films are comfortably crossed by the Nani starrer. And if all goes well, we might even see the first 100 crore net grosser of the HIT universe. Also, for the actor, it could be his debut century in the domestic market.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

