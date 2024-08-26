Through her many performances, Priyanka Chopra, a well-known worldwide celebrity, has had an effect on Hollywood. Her most well-known performances are from the movie Baywatch and the American television series Quantico. Hits like Isn’t It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, The White Tiger, and The Matrix Resurrections are also included in her filmography.

When PeeCee was doing a promo for her film Citadel, someone asked her about Shah Rukh Khan’s opinion of Hollywood. Shah Rukh Khan had stated that he would rather remain in the Indian film industry and didn’t think working in Hollywood would be beneficial. He referred to Hollywood as a “waste” and expressed satisfaction with his present employment in India.

Priyanka Chopra replied, “Comfortable is boring to me. I’m not arrogant; I’m confident.” Priyanka expressed confidence in her abilities and stated that she does not seek validation from industry executives. Instead, she is open to auditions and new opportunities, not letting her previous successes influence her approach to new projects in different countries.

Priyanka frequently states that her strong work ethic and professionalism are a result of her father’s military experience. He instilled in her the importance of exercising self-control and the habit of seizing every chance. She feels that her success has been largely attributed to her dedication to her career, of which she is proud.

Priyanka has been really busy lately, playing some interesting roles. She starred in the action series Citadel with Richard Madden and starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the romantic comedy Love Again. She will soon be seen alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the action movie Heads of State.

