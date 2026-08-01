Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Thalapathy Vijay Gets 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of His Career! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay’s last cinematic outing, Jana Nayagan, has registered a roaring comeback on its second Sunday. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama witnessed a phenomenal jump, ending its second weekend on a high note of 21.5-22 crore*. In fact, the second Sunday brought a double-digit collection for the film!

4th Highest-Grossing Film Of Thalapathy Vijay

In 11 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 175 – 176 crore, and the film has officially surpassed the lifetime Indian net earnings of Bigil (171.26 crore) to secure the 4th spot on the list of Thalapathy Vijay‘s all-time highest-grossing films.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 11 Estimates

As per the early trends, Jana Nayagan earned in the range of 10 – 11 crore* on the second Sunday, day 11, August 2. This translates to an astonishing 214% jump compared to its second Friday numbers! Across India, the film recorded a solid 44.2% overall occupancy across 4,321 shows on Sunday.

After pulling in 3.55 crore on its second Friday (Day 9) and jumping to 7.80 crore on second Saturday (Day 10), the political action film’s total second weekend tally was 21.55 – 22.5 crore*.

With this Sunday push, the cumulative 11-day total net collection for Jana Nayagan in India stands at an estimated 175.35 – 176.35 crore*. By racing past Bigil, Jana Nayagan has cemented its position as Vijay’s 4th highest-grossing film in the domestic market, right behind Varisu, The Greatest Of All Time, and Leo. All eyes are now on the weekdays to see how well the film sustains its box office run in the second week!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Thalapathy Vijay’s career (India Net Collection).

Leo: 341.04 crore The Greatest Of All Time: 252.71 crore Varisu: 178.14 crore Jana Nayagan: 175 – 176 crore* (11 days) Bigil: 171.26 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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