Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle broke records at the box office last year. It emerged as the all-time highest-grossing anime movie at the worldwide box office. In Japan, it is still earning decent numbers at the box office and has hit a key mark in USD. The film closes in on Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s lifetime collection in Japanese currency. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Hollywood animation Zootopia 2 is reportedly ruling at the top of the box office rankings in Japan. Avatar: Fire and Ash is also in the top 10 local rankings. The anime movie has also earned strong box-office numbers in North America. It is the all-time highest-grossing anime movie at the North American box office.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s box office collection in Japan

According to industry trackers’ report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle still has enough fuel left at the Japanese box office. On its 191st day, the anime film collected $150k at the box office in Japan. At the Japanese box office, Infinity Castle has hit the ¥39.13 billion cume across 191 days. It has hit the $270 million cume in USD.

Inches away from the Japanese lifetime of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train collected ¥40.75 billion at the Japanese box office, making it the all-time highest-grossing film. Infinity Castle is now less than ¥2 billion away from surpassing the Japanese box office collection of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train as the all-time highest-grossing film in the region. There is still hope that the 2025 blockbuster will emerge as the all-time highest-grossing film in Japan during its theatrical run.

More about the film

Infinity Castle has grossed over $790.9 million worldwide. According to the latest update, it is the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in Japan on July 18, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring North America Box Office: Crosses $325M Mark Thanks To 25th Anniversary Re-Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News