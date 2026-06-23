Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Enters 100 Crore Club Globally

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Hits Three Milestones For Shahid Kapoor! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Maddock Films’ adult relationship drama Cocktail 2 is continuing its uninterrupted run at the ticket windows. After a good opening weekend, the film has passed the weekday test with flying colors. According to the early trends flowing in for Day 5, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has finally entered the 100 crore club globally!

In just 5 days of its theatrical release, Homi Adajania’s film has officially entered the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 globally! The fifth day collections have helped Shahid Kapoor cement his position in the box office record book!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 5 Estimates

On the fifth day, Tuesday, June 24, Cocktail 2, as per the early trends, earned in the range of 6.5 – 7 crore net across India. The film registered 21% average occupancy across India for a total of 9,565 shows. This steady hold has pushed its cumulative 5-day domestic net total to 63.5 – 64 crore.

When combined with its remarkable overseas collections, the film’s total worldwide gross has officially crossed the century mark, sitting in the range of 104 – 105 crore as per estimates of the 5 days.

By entering the 100-crore global club in just five days, Cocktail 2 has hit three huge milestones for Shahid Kapoor’s box office legacy.

Sixth 100 Crore Club

This marks Shahid Kapoor’s 6th film to cross the ₹100 crore mark globally, joining R…Rajkumar, Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and O’Romeo.

The Double-Century Year

Shahid Kapoor has hit two centuries in a single calendar year, globally, with O Romeo, releasing earlier this Valentine’s Day, followed by the latest relationship drama.

The Top 5 Double-Strike

Shahid Kapoor has officially become the only actor this year to command two spots in the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 globally!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore O Romeo: 123.1 crore Cocktail 2: 104-105 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

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