The last live-action film based on the popular video game series Mortal Kombat was a reboot that was released in 2021. The martial arts fantasy action film earned a modest 55% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, its audience rating was much stronger at 85%. Now, its sequel, Mortal Kombat II, starring The Boys actor Karl Urban, is set for a theatrical release on May 8, 2026.

According to an earlier industry estimate from Box Office Theory, Mortal Kombat II is projected to earn at least $40 million during its opening weekend in North America. That figure is significantly higher than the 2021 reboot’s $23.3 million domestic debut. Based on these projections, the upcoming sequel could potentially surpass its predecessor in worldwide earnings as well. While that remains to be seen, let’s take a look at how much Mortal Kombat II needs to earn to outgross the first three live-action films in the franchise at the global box office.

Mortal Kombat Franchise – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Let’s take a look at how the earlier three live-action Mortal Kombat films have performed in terms of worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Mortal Kombat (1995): $122.2 million

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997): $51.4 million

Mortal Kombat (2021): $84.4 million

The above figures suggest that for the fourth installment to outgross all previous live-action films, it will need to surpass the worldwide total of the original 1995 film, which opened to around $23.2 million domestically and went on to earn $122.2 million globally. If Mortal Kombat II opens somewhere above the projected $40 million domestic mark and maintains steady legs internationally, it could be well-positioned to surpass the first film’s global earnings and become the highest-grossing entry in the martial arts action franchise. That said, the final outcome will become clearer after its theatrical release on May 8.

What’s The Plot of Mortal Kombat II?

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film focuses on how Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and fan-favorite champions are pitted against one another to ultimately defeat Shao Kahn and his brutal warriors. It also features Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and Tati Gabrielle, among other cast members.

Mortal Kombat II – Official Trailer

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