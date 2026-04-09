Kat Coiro’s romantic comedy You, Me & Tuscany is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026, in the U.S. Set against the scenic backdrop of Italy, the film stars Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid) and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) in the lead roles. At the time of writing, it holds an impressive 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to the latest industry estimates, per Box Office Pro, You, Me & Tuscany is tracking to earn between $8 million and $12 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. Both Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page have dedicated fan bases, so their presence could help boost theatrical footfall. However, in the post-pandemic landscape, audiences have become more comfortable watching light-hearted rom-coms at home. As a result, it remains to be seen whether audiences will turn out in big numbers for You, Me & Tuscany in theaters, as they did in the pre-streaming era.

That said, the film’s positive critical reception could encourage audiences to experience it on the big screen. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much You, Me & Tuscany would need to earn globally to rank among the top three highest-grossing Hollywood romantic films of 2026. Let’s break down the numbers.

Top 3 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Romantic Films of 2026

As of now, here are the top three highest-grossing Hollywood romantic films released in 2026 at the global box office so far, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Wuthering Heights: $239.5 million

Reminders of Him: $80.1 million

The Drama: $26.2 million

These figures suggest that for You, Me & Tuscany to break into 2026’s top three Hollywood romantic films, it would need to surpass the current worldwide total of The Drama, which stands at $26.2 million. However, that figure is likely to increase further, as the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer is still playing in theaters. That said, overtaking the global totals of Wuthering Heights and Reminders of Him appears unlikely at this stage. We can get a better idea about where You, Me & Tuscany will ultimately land at the global box office in the coming weeks.

What’s The Plot Of You, Me & Tuscany?

The film follows Anna (Halle Bailey), a young woman in her twenties who has given up on her dream of becoming a chef. When she suddenly loses both her job and a place to stay, she decides to travel to Tuscany. Things take a chaotic turn when she crashes at an empty Italian villa and finds unexpected romance that could change her life.

You, Me & Tuscany – Official Trailer

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