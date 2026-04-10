Project Hail Mary has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India on Day 15, collecting around ₹53 crore gross in two weeks.

Project Hail Mary Earns 53 Cr

On Day 15, Project Hail Mary surpassed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office, becoming a clear success. The Ryan Gosling film has generated ₹53 crore in two weeks and is still doing well, with just a 17% drop from the first week.

With this, the movie has now surpassed Superman, starring David Corenswet, which ended its run at about ₹48–49 crore net in India.

Project Hail Mary’s steady success is due to both positive word of mouth and Indian consumers’ growing desire for elaborate, high-concept movies.

Project Hail Mary: India Box Office Success

The film’s journey through India adds even more significance to this achievement. Project Hail Mary is currently at the top of all premium formats, despite an early struggle for premium screens against a local box office juggernaut. Its performance demonstrates how a film can achieve long-term popularity in India with good content and fan momentum. Project Hail Mary has established itself as a must-see big-screen experience for the upcoming week thanks to its crowded shows, repeat viewings, and ongoing hype.

The film, presented by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, is currently screening in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across IMAX®️ and other premium big formats.

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