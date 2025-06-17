Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is unstoppable at the box office in China. After entering the list of the 20 highest-grossing films in China, Tom Cruise’s film aims to surpass Soul’s entire collection in the country. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mission: Impossible is one of the most popular franchises in Hollywood. The franchise collected more than $4.6 billion at the worldwide box office. It crossed the $4.5 billion milestone worldwide and has the potential to hit the $5 billion mark at the end of Mission: Impossible 8’s box office run. The film still has a stronghold worldwide, including being the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in Japan.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning box office collection in China after 18 days

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s box office report via X [formerly Twitter], the film collected $593K on the third Monday, over 50K screenings, experiencing a drop of -47.8% from last Monday. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has hit the $56.7 million cume in eighteen days. The film has registered $60K in pre-sales for today, its third Tuesday, and is playing over 49K screenings. The exhibitors took away 1K from yesterday.

Poised to beat Soul soon

Since the performance drops on weekdays, Mission: Impossible 8 might beat Soul today or tomorrow. For the unversed, Soul is an animated movie featuring voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad, Donnell Rawlings, Questlove, and Angela Bassett. It reportedly collected $57.3 million in its run in China. Mission: Impossible 8 is around $1 million away from beating Soul’s collection in China.

Soul is China’s 19th highest-grossing Hollywood film in the post-pandemic era. MI 8 is currently at the 20th rank after beating The Croods: A New Age. Tom Cruise‘s film will occupy the 19th rank after beating Soul.

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, released over Memorial Day weekend, has grossed $166.5 million in North America. Internationally, the film has grossed $340.5 million, bringing its worldwide total to $507.07 million.

Box Office Summary

North America – $166.56 million

International – $340.5 million

Worldwide – $507.07 million

