The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office

Despite winning over critics and cinephiles with an 86% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, a 91% audience score, and a solid 7.3/10 IMDb rating, The Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn’t quite become the mega-blockbuster Marvel fans expected. Still, with a worldwide haul of nearly $469 million, the reboot currently ranks among the top ten highest-grossing movies of 2025 globally.

As it inches closer to the $500 million mark, First Steps has already crossed a major milestone, overtaking the lifetime earnings of Steven Soderbergh’s 83%-rated star-studded 2001 heist classic Ocean’s Eleven, featuring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts. Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Ocean’s Eleven – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of the Marvel superhero movie and Ocean’s Eleven, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

North America: $247 million

International: $221.7 million

Worldwide: $468.7 million

Ocean’s Eleven – Box Office Summary

North America: $183.4 million

International: $267.3 million

Worldwide: $450.7 million

With these latest figures, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now $18 million ahead of Ocean’s Eleven at the global box office. But how does Marvel’s reboot compare to the entire Ocean’s franchise? Let’s break down the numbers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Ocean’s Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – $450.7 million Ocean’s Twelve (2004) – $362.7 million Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) – $311.3 million Ocean’s Eight (2018) – $297.7 million

With a current global total of $468.7 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has now outgrossed the lifetime earnings of every film in the Ocean’s franchise. The next big question is: how close can Marvel’s reboot get to the year’s other heavyweights, Brad Pitt’s F1 and James Gunn’s Superman reboot, even if it doesn’t surpass them?

More About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

