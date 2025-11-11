Samuel L Jackson is one of the top-grossing actors in Hollywood, mostly because of his role in the MCU movies. He is one of the most widely recognized actors of his generation, having worked with several Hollywood beauties. There was one actress he felt was too beautiful even to touch. Their movie was a hit, and it resulted in a sequel. Keep scrolling for the deets.

His filmography spans over 150 films, and some of his best-known works include Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, the Avengers films, and more. As Nick Fury, he helped shape the MCU’s interconnected universe and became a symbol of authority and coolness for a new generation. From indie films to superhero franchises, Jackson has adapted to every era of cinema. He bridges generations from Pulp Fiction to the MCU.

Samuel L Jackson was awestruck by Salma Hayek’s beauty.

Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek are two of the most renowned actors in Hollywood, who shared the screen for the first time in The Hitman’s Bodyguard. He had watched her in award shows backstage before working together in this movie, yet was awestruck by her beauty upon meeting her. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, in an interview with Den of Geek, the MCU actor recalled, “At first it was me and Ryan, and I was like, ‘Alright, let me read it’. And I read it, and it’s like, ‘oh, this is kind of funny’. Kind of great.”

He continued, “And then all of a sudden, when they said ‘And you’ll be married to Salma’, I was like, ‘Oh, wow! Great!’ But they never told me, ‘Oh, but you’re not gonna see her’. And then all of a sudden that other scene was in there where we met, and I was like ‘okay, this is great’. At least I get to see her, for a while.”

Samuel L Jackson said Salma Hayek is too beautiful to touch!

Salma Hayek is indeed a stunning individual, and her beauty is well-known worldwide. Jackson also did not hesitate to admire the beautiful actress. He said, “I see her, I just see her at awards shows backstage. And I was like everybody else, you know, you always look at her and she’s like too beautiful to touch. You know. It’s like, I’m gonna damage her if I touch her.”

More about The Hitman’s Bodyguard

2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard also features Ryan Reynolds and Gary Oldman alongside Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek. It was a commercial success, and in 2021, a sequel titled Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard was released, in which Salma had a significantly larger role than in the first film.

