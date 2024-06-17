Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has donned the director’s (and writer’s) hat again for the film Sharmajee Ki Beti. The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas. It’s a coming-of-age, feel-good film that promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions and dreams.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, Sharmajee Ki Beti is produced by Ellipsis Entertainment. Today, the makers announced the film’s release date. It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Sharmajee Ki Beti Release Date

The Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher starrer will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 28, 2024. It will stream in India and more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The streaming platform announced the release date on its social media page.

Regarding the film’s release, Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to present our labour of love – Sharmajee Ki Beti, to a worldwide audience. This film, through Tahira’s directorial lens, transcends mere comedy or drama. It is a reflection of the experiences of middle-class women and urban lives, beautifully capturing the emotional depth and resilience of women as they navigate personal and societal challenges. The film has a universal theme which we are sure, will resonate with audiences in India and beyond borders.”

On her Instagram page, Tahira shared the poster with the movie’s release date and captioned it, “bright spirits, bold hearts, & big dreams! are you ready to meet these superwomen?”

Sharmajee Ki Beti is Tahira’s third project as a director. She first directed a short film called Toffee (2017), followed by Zindagi in Short in 2020.

