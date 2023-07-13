Matt Damon and Emily Blunt starred together in The Adjustment Bureau in 2011, and fans loved their camaraderie. In fact, they became great friends later and often went out together with their families. The actress and her husband, John Krasinski, have talked about having a great time with the Bourne Identity actor. But did you know that it all started on an awkward note and could have turned in a very different way? It’s because the first time John met Damon, he was kissing his wife!

John and Damon starred together in Promised Land and shared an amazing rapport. But it all didn’t start on a smooth note. Scroll on to find out.

While talking to GQ once, John Krasinski revealed how he met Matt Damon for the first time, and it was not pretty. The Office actor shared that he once went to meet his wife, Emily Blunt, on The Adjust Bureau set, but he saw her engrossed in the act. “The day I met [Matt Damon] was the scene in ‘The Adjustment Bureau’ where he kisses my wife in a very big way,” he said. Yep, the actor walked in on his wife smooching someone else, and it might have been a little awkward for John.

But what got more awkward was Matt Damon’s greeting to him. While recalling the incident, John Krasinski said, “And so when I went up to him, he turned to me, and the first thing he ever said to me was, ‘Hey, man. I was just totally tonguing your girl.’” Obviously, it put the Jack Ryan actor into a weird spot, but luckily, Matt got the hint quickly. “And I went, ‘Oh, OK. Cool.’ And he saw my face, and he just cratered. He said, ‘Oh, my God. I am so sorry. I am so sorry.’”

Well, it only went upward post that and Emily Blunt told the magazine once, “The four of us hang out constantly and drink way too much together. Red wine for the three of us, and John’s allergic to red wine, so he has to take down the bottle of white by himself. Which is not an issue.”

She once also told The Mirror that her husband was quite okay with her getting intimate with her co-stars on-screen. The Devil Wears Prada actress said, “Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men. He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!”

Let us know what you think of this funny anecdote, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

