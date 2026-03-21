Oscar 2026 Snub

Despite being nominated in nine categories at the 2026 Oscars, Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme was snubbed at this year’s ceremony, leaving many fans and cinephiles disappointed. The film’s lead actor, Timothée Chalamet, was considered to be a strong contender in the Best Actor race but was beaten by Michael B. Jordan, who took home the award for his performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Box Office Performance

On the box office front, Marty Supreme has earned $96 million in North America, and its current worldwide total stands at $179.3 million, placing it among the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $96 million

International: $83.3 million

Worldwide: $179.3 million

Budget, Break-Even & Box Office Surplus

Earlier, Marty Supreme also became A24’s highest-grossing worldwide release. Since it was made on a reported $70 million production budget, the film has already generated a box office surplus of $4.3 million over its estimated $175 million theatrical break-even point, based on the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule.

China Box Office Debut

Nearly three months after its U.S. theatrical release, the Timothée Chalamet-starrer debuted in China on March 20, 2026. However, without the boost it could have gotten from major Oscar wins, the film wasn’t able to secure a large number of screens in China.

On Friday, it opened in the territory with just around 6,000 screenings, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. It collected an underwhelming $46k on Friday, bringing the total to $300k, including early screenings.

Without the #Oscars boost he was hoping for, #TimothéeChalamet didn’t get many exhibitors on board to make #MartySupreme happen in #China’s #BoxOffice, where the sports drama debuted this FRI over extremely limited 6k screenings, in #11 place grossing just $46k, for a $300k FRI… pic.twitter.com/EtRScPMaCp — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) March 20, 2026

On Saturday, the Josh Safdie-directed film is expected to expand to 15,000 screenings, with around $28k in pre-sales so far. So, without the Oscar-winning boost, it appears that Marty Supreme may not be well-positioned to replicate its U.K. box-office success in the Chinese market. However, the final verdict will become clearer in the coming weeks.

Marty Supreme’s Top 5 Biggest Markets

In addition to its North American earnings, which contribute to more than 50% of its worldwide total, Marty Supreme’s biggest revenue-generating market was the U.K., where it earned $22 million. Below are Marty Supreme’s top five highest-grossing markets so far, based on Box Office Mojo data:

North America: $96 million United Kingdom: $22 million Australia: $7 million France: $6.9 million Italy: $5.5 million

What’s Marty Supreme All About?

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), as he pursues the title of champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s, as per Variety.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

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