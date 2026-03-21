After spending around five weeks in theaters, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s latest release, Wuthering Heights, continues to rank among the top ten films at the North American box office. After delivering a solid $32.8 million domestic opening across 3,682 U.S. theaters, its collections during the opening February 13-19 week stood at $45.8 million. In the March 13-19 week, it brought in another $2.6 million, taking its current domestic total to $82.8 million.

At the worldwide box office, Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel has grossed $230.8 million, placing it among the top 1,000 films of all time globally, according to Box Office Mojo’s all-time chart. After recently surpassing several past hits, including Life Is Beautiful (1997), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Lethal Weapon 2 (1989), and Taken (2008), Wuthering Heights is very close to overtaking the lifetime global earnings of a Best Picture Oscar-winning romantic drama, The English Patient, that earned more than eight times its $27 million budget.

Here’s how much more Wuthering Heights needs to earn worldwide to surpass the 1996 classic, starring Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas, at the global box office.

Wuthering Heights vs. The English Patient – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $82.8 million

International: $148 million

Worldwide: $230.8 million

The English Patient – Box Office Summary

North America: $78.7 million

International: $153.3 million

Worldwide: $232 million

Based on the above data, Wuthering Heights has already performed slightly better than The English Patient in North America, as it has earned $82.8 million compared to $78.7 million. However, it is still slightly behind internationally, where The English Patient earned $153.3 million compared to Wuthering Heights’ $148 million total.

As a result, the overall gap between the two films at the worldwide box office is now very small, just over $1 million. This means Wuthering Heights is very close to overtaking The English Patient globally. If it continues to earn even modest numbers in the coming days, it should comfortably surpass the Oscar-winning romantic drama’s lifetime total.

Wuthering Heights – Plot & Cast

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

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