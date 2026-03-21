Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the sequel to the 2019 comedy-horror hit Ready or Not, is now playing in theaters. While the original film received an impressive 89% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, its follow-up currently holds a 75% rating on the site so far. On the box office front, the 2019 release grossed a strong $57.6 million worldwide against its reported $6 million budget, earning nearly 10 times its budget, as per Box Office Mojo.

According to the latest industry estimates, the sequel is projected to earn around $10 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend and approximately $15 million globally. While it remains to be seen whether the Samara Weaving-starrer can meet or surpass these projections, it raises an important question: Can Ready or Not 2: Here I Come generate enough ticket sales during its ongoing theatrical run to break even at the box office and enter the profitability zone relative to its budget? Let’s break down the numbers.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Budget & Break-Even Point

Like the first film, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is reportedly made on an estimated budget of around $6 million. This suggests the sequel needs to gross approximately $15 million worldwide to reach its box-office break-even point before entering the profit zone, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. Based on its worldwide opening projections, the film is expected to hit that mark during its opening weekend. However, the final outcome will be clearer once the March 20-22 weekend concludes.

Moreover, the original film opened to $8 million domestically and went on to gross $57.6 million worldwide. If the sequel follows a similar trajectory and a domestic-to-global opening ratio of 7.2x, it could potentially finish its run in the $70-72 million worldwide range. That said, its long-term performance will become clearer as the theatrical run progresses in the coming weeks.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Plot & Lead Cast

Following the events of Ready or Not, Grace (Samara Weaving) tries to rebuild her life after surviving the deadly game played by the Le Domas family. However, when her estranged sister (Kathryn Newton) becomes entangled in the family’s sinister tradition, Grace is forced back into another deadly struggle tied to the brutal legacy.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Trailer

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