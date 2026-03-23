Hoppers continues its impressive run at the box office, both domestically and globally. The film is edging closer to another key global milestone, driven by a significant surge overseas in its third weekend. Driven by fresh debuts in key territories, including China and Taiwan, the film’s international total is also on track to reach a major milestone soon. It is set to surpass Wish’s worldwide haul in the next few days. Keep scrolling for more.

Box office collection of Hoppers in North America on its 3rd weekend

The Pixar original might have lost its #1 crown to Project Hail Mary this weekend, but its presence is unbelievably strong. The animated feature has collected $18 million on its 3rd three-day weekend at the box office in North America, down 37.2% from last weekend despite three strong new arrivals. It is the second-largest 3rd 3-day weekend for an original animation in over a decade, slightly below Coco‘s $18.4 million. After its 3rd weekend, the domestic total has reached $120.4 million.

Edges closer to the $250M mark worldwide

Based on the latest box office data provided by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Pixar’s latest movie has scored the biggest 3rd weekend for an original animation post-COVID. It collected $34.2 million overseas, up 10.3% from last weekend. It has been possible because of its debuts in China and Taiwan this weekend. Across 48 international territories, the film has raked in $122.2 million so far and is still counting. Allied to its domestic total, the worldwide collection has reached $242.6 million. It is less than $10 million away from hitting the $250 million mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Hoppers

Domestic – $120.4 million

International – $122.2 million

Worldwide – $242.6 million

More about its box office

Hoppers is the highest-grossing animated feature of the year. It is now on track to surpass Wish’s $255 million global haul. It is expected to cross the $300 million milestone over the upcoming weekend. Based on current momentum, the film could earn between $360 million and $400 million worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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