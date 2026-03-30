Sony’s original animation, Goat, has achieved a major feat at the domestic box office. The animated feature has become one of the very few post-COVID films to do so. It has also edged closer to the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie has already been affected by the release of Hoppers, but next weekend it will face another major competitor as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is released. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated feature is still losing at the box office because of its hefty cost. It is still chasing the break-even target, and the gap is not far away. It also became the first 2026 animated movie to cross the $150 million mark, but Hoppers soon surpassed it as the highest-grossing animated film of the year. The gap between Hoppers and this Sony animation has widened significantly and is unlikely to close.

Goat’s 7th three-day weekend collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Goat has collected a solid $2.2 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It has really strong legs at the domestic box office, as it declined by 35.9% from last weekend despite losing 291 theaters this past week. It might have fallen out of the domestic top 5, but it’s still in the top 10, and this weekend it landed in the 8th spot.

2nd 2026 animation to cross the $100 million milestone domestically

After its 7th weekend, the Sony original animated film has crossed the $100 million mark domestically. Its North American box office total stands at $100.9 million. After Hoppers, it is the second animated film of the year to cross the $100 million milestone in North America. The film is tracking to gross between $105 million and $115 million at the North American box office.

Goat at the worldwide box office

Sony’s original animation collected a decent $2.2 million in its 7th weekend at the international box office, down 37.1% from last weekend. The film has hit $80 million at the international box office, earning it across 55 markets, with more markets yet to join. Allied to the $100.9 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide total has hit $180.9 million. It is on track to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. Goat was released in theaters on February 13.

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