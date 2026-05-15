In addition to winning two Academy Awards, two BAFTAs, and a Golden Globe Award, among several other accolades, Christopher Nolan has also delivered multiple films that have performed impressively at the box office. His previous directorial effort, Oppenheimer, grossed $975.8 million worldwide, while his 2010 sci-fi action film Inception earned $839.8 million, and the superhero flick The Dark Knight Rises collected $1.085 billion globally. All eyes are now on his next film, The Odyssey, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

Besides featuring Matt Damon in the lead role, it also stars Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. In the epic fantasy action film, Anne Hathaway will be seen in the role of Penelope, Odysseus’s wife. The Oscar-winning actress is currently starring in the comedy-drama sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which has earned $440 million to date, as per Box Office Mojo. However, it still does not rank among her top three highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office.

Let’s take a look at how much The Odyssey would need to earn to rank among the top three highest-grossing live-action films starring Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway’s Top 3 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Here are the top five highest-grossing live-action films starring Anne Hathaway in lead or significant roles, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

The Dark Knight Rises (2012): $1.085 billion Alice in Wonderland (2010): $1.025 billion Interstellar (2014): $774.6 million

Based on the above figures, The Odyssey would need to earn at least Interstellar’s $774.6 million global haul to crack Anne Hathaway’s top three highest-grossing films of all time. In the current theatrical landscape, surpassing the $700-800 million mark is a difficult target by any standard.

Although both Christopher Nolan and Anne Hathaway have delivered several box office hits in the past, surpassing the $774.6 million figure may not be considered a certain outcome, but it’s not an unattainable target. To achieve this milestone, The Odyssey would need to deliver a strong opening, support from overseas markets, and consistent weekday and weekend holds for at least 3-4 weeks after its release. However, the final verdict should become clear as it continues its theatrical run following its release on July 17.

What’s The Odyssey All About?

In the action fantasy film, Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, a battle-hardened Greek hero struggling to return home after the Trojan War. His long journey is filled with monsters, gods, and moral dilemmas, while his family waits years for his return, not sure if he is even alive.

The Odyssey – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Scary Movie 6 Box Office: The Worldwide Target It Needs To Hit To Take The Franchise Past $1 Billion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News