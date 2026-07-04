Toy Story 5 Japan Box Office: Opening Day Update ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Toy Story 5 has been released in Japan, and it has opened on a positive note. The Pixar animation registered one of the biggest opening days at the Japanese box office for Hollywood animated films. It has surpassed Zootopia 2’s opening-day gross in Japan, setting a new benchmark for Hollywood animation. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The movie is on track to beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to become this year’s top-grossing animated film worldwide. It has already crossed the $600 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The Pixar animation lost the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings to Minions & Monsters. The animation is enjoying a strong run in cinemas and is set to set new benchmarks.

Toy Story 5 at the Japanese box office

Toy Story 5 opens at #1 in the Japanese box office rankings, taking the crown from Michael. Industry tracker Luiz Fernando reported the film’s box-office collection in Japan on its opening day. According to the report, it collected a solid $3.3 million on its Friday opening day. It surpassed Zootopia 2’s $2.8 million opening day as the biggest opening day for Hollywood animation post-COVID.

How much is it tracking to earn in its opening weekend in Japan?

The movie has received strong ratings from the moviegoers, the best in the franchise. It received 4.2 stars, which is equivalent to an A on CinemaScore. It is also higher than Zootopia 2‘s 4.1 stars. Thus, this ensures a record opening for the animation, one of the biggest ever for Hollywood animations in Japan.

According to reports, Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $13 million and $16 million on its opening weekend at the Japanese box office. If it lands within this range, then it would be a record for any Hollywood animation in Japan.

More about the film

The film follows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the gang as they face an unexpected challenge when children’s growing fascination with electronics threatens traditional playtime, forcing the beloved toys to confront a new era and redefine their purpose. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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