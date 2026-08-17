Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Woody & Buzz Take Down Skyfall! (Photo Credit – Instagram/Prime Video)

Toy Story 5 is benefiting from the poor run of Minions & Monsters as the superior family movie, entertaining fans. It has surpassed the highest-grossing James Bond movie of all time, Skyfall, achieving a notable worldwide milestone. The Pixar sequel has also surpassed Jurassic Park and Transformers: Age of Extinction worldwide during this weekend. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Toy Story 5 at the worldwide box office

The movie refuses to give up at the box office, and although it is out of the top 5 in the domestic box office rankings, the animation has a solid hold. It collected a strong $2.3 million on its 9th three-day weekend at the box office in North America, down just 45.1% from last weekend. It lost a harsh 685 screens in the home territory this past week.

According to Box Office Mojo, the domestic total for the Pixar animation stands at $475.5 million. Internationally, it is still going very strong, collecting a solid $7.1 million in its 9th weekend. Toy Story 5 dropped just 23.7% from last weekend, bringing the international total to $639.3 million. Combining the domestic and the overseas totals, the worldwide collection reached $1.11 billion. It will earn between $1.14 billion and $1.2 billion worldwide in its original run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $475.5 million

International – $639.3 million

Worldwide – $1.11 billion

Surpasses Skyfall to break into all-time top 40 grossers worldwide

Daniel Craig starrer Skyfall is the third film in his James Bond franchise. It is also the all-time highest-grossing James Bond movie worldwide. Skyfall collected $1.1 billion in its lifetime at the worldwide box office. Toy Story 5 surpassed Skyfall in its 9th weekend and, with that, became the 40th-highest-grossing film worldwide. The Pixar sequel has pushed the James Bond movie out of the all-time top 40 grossers.

Since Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn around $1.14 billion to $1.2 billion in its original run, it could surpass Minions’ $1.15 billion lifetime total as its final achievement among animations. The Pixar sequel was released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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