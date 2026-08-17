Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: History Made! Tom Hollandâ€™s Spidey Is The First Solo Superhero To Cross $2 Billion! (Photo Credit â€“ Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set a new benchmark for solo superhero movies at the worldwide box office after beating Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie emerged as the all-time biggest solo superhero movie worldwide and the only one to cross this major global milestone. It will soon surpass the global haul of Avengers: Infinity War and become the 2nd-highest-grossing comic book movie of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brand New Day edges closer to the $800 million mark in North America

The latest Spidey movie collected a massive $70 million on its biggest non-holiday booster 3rd three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It has dropped by 51.5% from last weekend. The Tom Holland starrer has hit $785.8 million at the domestic box office, inching closer to the $800 million milestone. It is the second-biggest 3rd weekend domestically.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day enters the $2 billion club worldwide

According to reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected a major $118.7 million at the overseas box office, bringing theÂ total toÂ $1.24 billion cume. It declined by 49.7% from lastÂ weekend and,Â allied with the $785.8 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide total crosses $2 billion. It stands at the $2.02 billion mark worldwide [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $785.8 million

International – $1.24 billion

Worldwide – $2.02 billion

Surpasses No Way Home to set a new benchmark for solo superhero movies

According to the latest data, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed the global haul of Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the all-time highest-grossing Spider-Man movie worldwide. No Way Home stunned everyone with its $1.92 billion at the global box office. It is the fastest film post-COVID to surpass the $2 billion milestone worldwide. It is also the first solo superhero movie to cross the $2 billion milestone worldwide. It will soon break into the all-time top 5 grossers worldwide.

The Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man movie is an absolute blockbuster,Â which isÂ tracking to earn between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion in its worldwide run. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in the theaters on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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