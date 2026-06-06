Scary Movie 6 is all set to have the franchise’s record-breaking opening weekend, and it has begun with the Thursday previews. The parody horror comedy is expected to crush box-office projections in North America. It will open at #1 in the domestic box office rankings as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In the early reviews, it received mixed reactions from the critics. The critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes is underwhelming, with just 27% on the Tomatometer. It is an old franchise, and fans were excited about the film’s return. It was already tracking to register the franchise’s biggest opening weekend. However, the projection range has increased further, and the movie is expected to set a new benchmark for the franchise.

How much has Scary Movie 6 collected from the Thursday previews at the North American box office?

According to Luiz Fernando, Scary Movie 6 collected spectacular numbers at the North American box office. The movie collected an impressive $7.7 million from the Thursday previews. It is the biggest preview collection ever for the comedic franchises. The movie is almost on par with Scream 7‘s $7.8 million preview collection. It is also not far from The Conjuring: Last Rites‘ $8.5 million Thursday previews.

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend?

Industry experts predicted that Scary Movie 6 is tracking to gross between $60 million and $65 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. It was initially tracking to earn around $50 million in its debut weekend. The highest opening weekend was set by Scary Movie 3, which grossed $49.7 million, and the OG movie collected $42.3 million. Thus, if it lands within its debut-weekend projection range, it will register a franchise record opening.

Directed by Michael Tiddes, the film follows Cindy Campbell and her friends, Ray Wilkins, and her siblings, Shorty and Brenda Meeks, who are reunited when the same masked killer from the first film resurfaces. Scary Movie 6 was released on June 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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