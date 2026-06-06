Masters of the Universe, starring Nicholas Galitzine, has finally opened in the theaters, and ahead of that, it raked in decent numbers from the previews at the North American box office. The movie is trying its best to top industry projections and start on a positive note in its opening weekend. The fantasy movie is also fighting Scary Movie 6 for the top spot in the domestic rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Nicholas starrer movie has received a stronger rating from the audience than from the critics. The critics gave it 66%, and their collective consensus stated, “By the power of Grayskull and with a little help from its self-deprecating script and spirited cast, Masters of the Universe is a delightful adventure that finds the humanity in He-Man.” The audience, however, gave it 88% on the Popcornmeter of the aggregate site.

How much has it earned from the previews at the North American box office?

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s latest report on X, Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe collected a solid $4.4 million from the Thursday previews at the North American box office. It is more than The Fall Guy’s $3.2 million in Wednesday and Thursday previews. It is below Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s $4.5 million and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s $4.7 million previews.

How much is Masters of the Universe tracking to earn in its opening weekend?

According to reports, the He-Man movie is tracking for a modest opening weekend at the North American box office. It is expected to earn between $30 million and $35 million over the three-day opening weekend. The film might not be able to earn the #1 spot in the domestic rankings, but if the walk-up business turns out strongly, then things could be different.

Directed by Travis Knight, the movie follows Prince Adam as he returns to his home planet, Eternia, to take his destiny as He-Man and save his home from the evil forces of Skeletor. Masters of the Universe was released on June 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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