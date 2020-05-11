Paatal Lok: Here’s Why Jaideep Ahlawat Was The First Choice To Play Hathiram Chaudhary In The Upcoming Amazon Prime Video Original

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Indian original Paatal Lok has been making waves all across. One of the most awaited series this year will be streaming from 15th May, 2020 where Jaideep Ahlawat is playing the lead role as Hathiram Chaudhary. Creator of the show, Sudip Sharma tells hs how Jaideep was his first choice for the role.

Sudip Sharma, creator of Paatal Lok who has written critically-acclaimed films like NH10 and Udta Punjab, to his credit has some inside details to share. He shares, “I was confident that I wanted Jaideep to play the lead role in Paatal Lok. I have never worked with him before, but have always admired the effort he brings on screen. I was aware that Jaideep is from Haryana and could bring that authenticity to the role; what worked as a bonus for us is that many members of his friends and family across generations are part of the Indian police force and army, making it a relatable process for him to fit right into the character’s world.”

Jaideep Ahlawat’s character described finely- Washed out but unwavering from his line of duty, Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary will teach us a brilliant lesson in the game of survival.

From the first look itself, Paatal Lok had created quite a buzz and intrigue amongst the audience all across. The characters, actors and storyline has been making the audience excited ever since the trailer dropped.

The makers of Paatal Lok kickstarted the unveiling by releasing the teaser followed by character posters of Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi, back to back. The trailer gives an insight into the storyline of Paatal Lok which will definitely walk you through the gateway of hell.

Interestingly, Paatal Lok is Anushka Sharma’s debut in OTT world as a producer.

