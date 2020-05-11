Actor Sidharth Shukla says food cooked by his mom is his all-time favourite.

On Mother’s Day on Sunday, Sidharth spoke about why his mom’s homemade food is what he loves eating the most.

“‘Ghar ka khana’ made by mom is my all-time favourite food to eat. Be it something simple or elaborate, whatever my mom cooks is special because the emotion with which she makes it for me is filled with love. I can’t specifically name a favourite dish of mine, because her cooking is so amazing that everything she makes always tastes good,” said Sidharth.

The “Bigg Boss 13” winner also took to social media to post a photo of the mother-son duo enjoying a beverage. Through the post, Sidharth Shukla said his mother is the one who keeps him grounded.

