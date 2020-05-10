Ramayan Fame Sunil Lahri’s Son Krish Gets Netizens Drool Over His Good Looks; Gets Labelled As ‘Father’s Carbon Copy’

The re-run of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan made history by breaking all the TRP records. Ramayan even beat great shows like Game of Thrones with a big margin. Not just the show but its cast is also getting the much-needed fame and recognition now. Not just the lead character Arun Govil but the supporting character like Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman is also in the news for the right reasons. Now Sunil Lahri’s son Krish Pathak is making headlines for his looks being similar to his father when he was young.

This news made headlines after a picture of the father-son duo was shared by a fan account on social media. Netizens were surprised by their uncanny resemblance and had a sweet response for the father and son duo.

The picture was showered upon with sweet comments like – “They’re more like twin brothers”, “Sunil Lahiri for all the mothers and Krish for all the daughters”, “Both are smart and many other such comments were posted by fans.

For the uninitiated, Krish made his acting debut with the series P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Krish had said, “It is true that having a connection makes the entry easy but to prove yourself, you need skill. Someone can launch you but your talent will bring you success. Ranveer Singh is the best example of this. The way he proved himself and where he has reached today, is an inspiration”.

Meanwhile, Ramayan created history and became the most viewed television show in the world, with 77 million people tuning in on April 16.

