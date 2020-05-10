Karan Tacker: “My First Paycheck For An Ad Shoot Was Of Rs 1500”

TV heartthrob Karan Tacker has completed 11 successful years in the industry. The actor whos is immensely popular among TV audience recently touched new heights of stardom with Disney+ Hotstar’s much-loved thriller Special Ops. His character of Farooq was heavily admired by the audience and his looks in the show got him many more new female fans.

But do you know, Karan’s beginning was not that special and he just got Rs 1500 as his first paycheck for an ad shoot?

Recently in a conversation with IANS Karan opened up about his journey and said, “11 years is a long time, and I have had some great experiences. I had a business back then which was undergoing a financial loss and I tried my luck in showbiz. I started my journey with an ad for a cold drink brand based out of Gujarat. My first paycheck for it was of Rs. 1500. Even after so long, it just feels like yesterday. The industry has always been very warm and welcoming, audience has showered so much love.”

Talking about the appreciation he has got for Special Ops, Karan said, “With every role I keep growing as an actor, be it shows, films or even my latest web show ‘Special Ops’ its been a fulfilling journey so far.”

Karan is popular on TV for shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Rang Badalti Odhani. He has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Kitchen Champion.

