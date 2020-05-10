Happy Mother’s Day 2020: From Wake Up Sid’s Supriya Pathak To Badhaai Ho’s Neena Gupta, 6 Actresses That Changed The Scenario Of Mothers In Bollywood

Despite an extra pinch of melodrama, there have been some iconic mom roles in Bollywood that made us all remember our mothers at some stage. But whenever some great actresses stepped into the shoes of a role of a mother, they have redefined the character in Bollywood and will be remembered for their spectacular performances for the years to come.

There have been several mothers in Bollywood films that became bigger than the film itself. On the auspicious occasion of Mother’s day, let’s look at some iconic mothers in Bollywood films:

Ratna Pathak : Usually whenever Bollywood portrays a widowed mother, they show her in white saris with a dependent attitude and a life full of problems. But then Ratna Pathak played the widow to her real life husband Naseeruddin Shah in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, she broke all the stereotypes of a mother with a strong personality yet made us see through her outer part and discover her softer inner side. In 2016, She outperformed the ensemble cast of Kapoor & Sons since 1921, as she played a mother to Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. Not only does she explore all the love and guilt of a mother, she also gets the right emotions of a wife who’s been getting cheated by her husband. She managed to make us laugh, cry and feel intimidated all in just one film.

Waheeda Rehman: Some sequences from films remain etched in our memory, and one sequence that we remember the most from Rang De Basanti was Waheeda Rehman mourning over her son’s death. She played a widow to an army officer and made it clear that her character doesn’t require your sympathy. In her earlier career Waheeda played only lead characters but as she started aging she evolved as an actor to grace Bollywood with a mother they wish they had earlier.

Reema Lagoo: She is the Bollywood mom for the 90’s kids. Reema played mom to big superstars who take most of the screen time like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, yet she managed to change the stereotypical relationship between a mom and son. She was the first one who also made us realise that a mother can be a friend to her son by playing a not so old mother figure to Salman Khan in Mene Pyaar Kiya and and Saajan.

Neena Gupta: her acting talent has enabled her to give her best to some substantial characters in the movies. Recently, Neena Gupta has won hearts for her perfect portrayal of imperfect characters. In several movies, she has played the role of a mother which changed all the norms of a mother in Bollywood. In Badhaai ho, she played a pregnant mother of a 25-year-old son. In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, she played a mother to a gay son who is afraid of coming out of the closet. Such brave characters are not easy to portray on the screen, yet she has done it effortlessly.

Supriya Pathak: Just like her sister Ratna, Surpiya also redefined the characters of mothers in Bollywood. With Supriya you never know what’s coming next, as some time she plays a loving and caring mother to Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid and then she transforms into a completely negative character where she played a mother to Deepika Padukone in 2013’s Ram-Leela. Undoubtedly, we can call Surpiya a mother of all seasons.

Rakhee: “Mere Karan Arjun Ayenge” these words that shout loudly of a mother’s tryst with the belief that his sons would avenge their past. In the melodramatic scripts of 90s films, Rakhee brought life to a mother’s love in a never seen before way. In 1994’s Blockbuster Karan -Arjun her love strengthens her belief and is the soul of the story. Despite stars like Salman and Shah Rukh, Rakhee is the most memorable character of the movie.

