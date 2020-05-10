Amid the ongoing lockdown, “The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons has bleached his hair to “shake things up” with his husband Todd Spiewak.

During an interview on “The Jess Cagle Show”, Jim Parsons opened up about his reason to go for a new look, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Quarantine causes changes, and I wanted to shake things up for the husband, who only has one companion, now he’s got sort of a… one and a half companion, you know a little new thing to jazz it up,” said Jim Parsons.

The couple got married in New York in 2017 after being together for 14 years. In 2012, Jim Parsons revealed that he was dating Spiewak when he came out as gay. In 2013, Parsons expressed his happiness about celebrating the 14 year anniversary with Spiewak.

Currently, he is seen playing the talent agent Henry Willson in Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood”. Murphy’s limited series follows a group of aspiring actors who try to make it big in post-World War II Hollywood. The Netflix show also stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello amongst others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!