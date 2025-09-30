With a current global haul of $435.7 million (via Box Office Mojo), The Conjuring: Last Rites ranks as the 11th highest-grossing title of 2025, trailing the Marvel superhero movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps in worldwide earnings. However, surpassing First Steps’ current $521.4 million total seems unlikely. Made on an estimated budget of $55 million (The Numbers), the latest Conjuring installment has already turned a profit of $298 million over its break-even figure of $137.5 million, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

After recently outgrossing several past hits, including Die Another Day (2002), The Exorcist (1973), and Cast Away (2000), Last Rites has also overtaken the lifetime earnings of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), the third installment in the Terminator franchise, which made $433.3 million at the worldwide box office. As the numbers show, the last Conjuring film has already earned $2.4 million more than Terminator 3.

Now, the horror hit is poised to outperform another Terminator entry: the 2015 film Terminator: Genisys. Let’s see how much more Last Rites needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Terminator: Genisys – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films currently stack up at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $161.3 million

International: $274.4 million

Worldwide: $435.7 million

Terminator: Genisys – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $89.8 million

International: $350.8 million

Worldwide: $440.6 million

As the figures show, The Conjuring: Last Rites currently trails Terminator Genisys by roughly $4.9 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, Last Rites is expected to surpass the Terminator film in the coming days.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Terminator Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how all films in the Terminator franchise stack up against The Conjuring: Last Rites, listed from highest to lowest grossing, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Terminator Genisys (2015) – $440.6 million Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) – $433.4 million Terminator Salvation (2009) – $371.4 million Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) – $261.1 million Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) – $205.1 million The Terminator (1984) – $38.4 million

As of now, The Conjuring: Last Rites trails only one Terminator movie, Terminator Genisys, and has already surpassed the worldwide totals of all other films in the franchise.

What Is The Conjuring: Last Rites About?

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

