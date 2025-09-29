With a current global haul of $264.9 million, Zach Cregger’s widely acclaimed horror hit Weapons currently ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2025, trailing behind Final Destination: Bloodlines, Sinners, and The Conjuring: Last Rites. Overall, it holds the 16th spot among all 2025 releases. Surpassing Bloodlines’ $313.9 million worldwide earnings to claim the 15th spot, however, seems unlikely.

That said, Weapons has achieved several significant box office milestones, including crossing $150 million in North America and $100 million internationally. The film has recently outgrossed notable titles such as The Incredible Hulk (2008), The Truman Show (1998), and Charlie’s Angels (2000). Currently, it trails behind the well-made yet underrated 2023 DCEU superhero time-travel movie, The Flash. Here’s how much Weapons still needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Weapons vs. The Flash – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown for both films, according to Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $150.7 million

International: $114.2 million

Worldwide: $264.9 million (as of today)

The Flash – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $108.1 million

International: $163.3 million

Worldwide: $271.4 million

As the numbers show, Weapons currently trails The Flash by approximately $6.5 million in worldwide earnings. However, given its current momentum and the film’s digital availability, it seems unlikely that Zach Cregger’s horror hit will reach this target during its ongoing theatrical run.

Weapons vs. The Flash – Box Office Profit Comparison

While Weapons may not surpass The Flash in lifetime earnings, its box office profit tells a different story. Made on an estimated budget of $38 million (The Numbers), Weapons has already earned a profit of around $170 million over its $95 million break-even point, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. In contrast, The Flash, with a much higher estimated budget of $200 million (The Numbers), couldn’t reach its $500 million break-even mark. These figures indicate that, relative to its production budget, Weapons has generated more profit at the box office than the superhero film.

More About Weapons

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

