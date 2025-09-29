Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is surpassing all our expectations. Within a few days of its release in the US, it comfortably surpassed the lifetime earnings of The Mugen Train. The Japanese dark fantasy animated film has now emerged as the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025 globally! Scroll below for the latest worldwide update.

Infinity Castle Japan Box Office Update

It’s been way past two months since Akaza’s Return was released at the Japanese box office. In its 11th weekend, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle garnered $2.6 million, as per Luiz Fernando. The overall earnings have now surged to $236.2 million (¥34.83 billion). It is chasing The Mugen Train to emerge as the #1 grosser of all time at the domestic box office.

Infinity Castle has registered 24.2 million admissions in Japan so far. It is now aiming to beat Spirited Away’s 24.3 million footfalls to emerge as the second most-watched movie of all time at the home ground.

Worldwide Box Office Collection!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has grossed $118.2 million in the US and $261.6 million from other overseas markets. The worldwide earnings have now surged to an estimated $616 million.

Infinity Castle has left behind Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s global lifetime of $598.8 million. Along with that, it has surpassed the 2025 Superman and emerged as the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide.

Check out the top 10 highest grossers at the 2025 global box office:

Ne Zha 2: $2.2 billion Lilo & Stitch: $1.04 billion A Minecraft Movie: $957.84 million Jurassic World Rebirth: $867.1 million How To Train Your Dragon: $635.5 million F1: $626.5 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $616 million* Superman: $615.9 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $598.8 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $521.30 million

