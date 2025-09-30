Having already outgrossed Frank Darabont’s iconic prison drama The Shawshank Redemption, I Am Legend director Francis Lawrence’s dystopian survival thriller The Long Walk has reached a $35.7 million worldwide total. The film has earned $28.7 million in North America and pulled in an additional $7 million overseas. Made on an estimated $20 million budget, it needs to earn roughly $14 million more at the box office to break even, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

As of now, The Long Walk holds the 55th spot among the highest-grossing films of 2025. But to secure a place in the year’s top 50 titles, the critically acclaimed movie must outpace an action-packed sequel led by Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk. Yes, we’re talking about Nobody 2. Read on to find out how much more The Long Walk needs to earn to surpass it at the worldwide box office.

The Long Walk vs. Nobody 2 – Box Office Summary

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

North America: $28.7 million

International: $7 million

Worldwide: $35.7 million

Nobody 2– Box Office Summary

North America: $21.6 million

International: $17.7 million

Worldwide: $39.3 million

As the figures show, The Long Walk currently trails Nobody 2 by about $3.6 million in worldwide earnings. However, with its steady box office run, the dystopian thriller is projected to overtake the action sequel in the coming days, securing a spot among the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025.

The Long Walk Must Outgross These Four Films First To Crack 2025’s Top 50

As The Long Walk closes in on the global earnings of Nobody 2, it still needs to surpass the worldwide totals of four other films before securing a spot in 2025’s Top 50 list:

Companion: $36.8 million My Daughter Is a Zombie: $38.5 million M3GAN 2.0: $39.1 million Bring Her Back: $39.2 million

With positive word-of-mouth and momentum on its side, the dystopian thriller is now within striking distance and could break into the Top 50 as early as next week.

More About The Long Walk

The dystopian horror thriller follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner.

It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

The Long Walk – Official Trailer

