In addition to earning an impressive 88% critics’ score and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT), Stephen King’s cinematic adaptation, The Long Walk, is making its presence felt at the global box office. Recently, the dystopian survival thriller surpassed Frank Darabont’s iconic prison drama The Shawshank Redemption, the highest-ranked movie of all time on IMDb. With a current worldwide total of $35.8 million, it is on track to enter the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025 in the coming days.

Beyond outgrossing several 2025 releases, including Warfare, Together, and Caught Stealing, The Long Walk has also overtaken the action-comedy Novocaine, which starred The Boys actor Jack Quaid. Now, it’s closing in on the lifetime earnings of another Jack Quaid film—the 93%-rated sci-fi thriller Companion, as well as the immensely popular AI-centric sequel M3GAN 2.0. Here’s how much The Long Walk still needs to earn to surpass Companion and the M3GAN sequel at the global box office.

The Long Walk vs. Companion & M3GAN 2.0 – Box Office Summary

Here’s how the three films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $28.8 million

International: $7 million

Worldwide: $35.8 million

Companion and M3GAN 2.0 – Global Earnings

Companion: $36.8 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) M3GAN 2.0: $39.1 million (Box Office Mojo)

As seen above, The Long Walk currently trails Companion and the M3GAN sequel by roughly $1 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in global earnings. At its current pace, it is expected to surpass both films in the coming days.

The Long Walk – Break-Even Point

Made on an estimated $20 million budget (Source: The Numbers), The Long Walk needs to earn $50 million at the box office to break even, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, it still requires roughly $14 million to reach this milestone. Given its current momentum, the film is expected to break even and begin turning a profit within the next few days.

The Long Walk – Story & Cast

Directed by Francis Lawrence, The Long Walk is a dystopian horror thriller that follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner.

It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

The Long Walk – Official Trailer

