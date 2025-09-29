The Conjuring: Last Rites has turned into an unexpected box office powerhouse despite being labelled a weak entry in the franchise. What worked in its favour was the massive global following of the Conjuring series and the hype of it being the final instalment. These factors pushed the film beyond its shortcomings and turned it into a record-setter in the horror category.

The Conjuring: Last Rites’ North America Strong Opening Weekend Set The Tone

The movie opened strongly with $84 million, setting the stage for a run that has not slowed much since. Over four consecutive weekends, it has easily crossed the $1 million mark, with the most recent weekend adding more than $6.8 million to its total. That figure came from a Friday haul close to $2 million, followed by a 55.5% jump on Saturday when earnings went above $3 million. Sunday brought in about $1.8 million, giving it a steady three-day streak, as per Box Office Mojo. Compared to the previous weekend, the drop was limited to 44%, showing that audiences are still turning up in large numbers.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Summary

North America – $161.4m

International – $274.4m

Worldwide- $435.8m

In North America, the film held the fourth spot in weekend rankings, sitting behind One Battle After Another ($22.4m), Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie ($13.7m), and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ($7.1m). Even with its modest reviews and a 59 percent rating, the film’s mix of strong domestic business and international success secured it the top position among this year’s horror releases by overtaking Sinners.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Surpasses A Box Office Legend

What makes this run remarkable is how far The Conjuring: Last Rites has climbed when compared to other well-known titles. It has outperformed Prometheus, which made $403.3 million in 2012, and Signs, which brought in $408.2 million back in 2002.

The end is here. #TheConjuring: Last Rites – NOW PLAYING Only in Theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/b7H2BCcmls pic.twitter.com/C2bv3Jyxmc — The Conjuring (@TheConjuring) September 7, 2025

More significantly, it has moved past The Exorcist, a 1970s classic considered untouchable for decades. That milestone has propelled Last Rites into the all-time top three highest-grossing horror films ever, per The Numbers.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Closing In On It: Chapter Two

At present, the only titles above Last Rites are It and its sequel, It: Chapter Two. The way the numbers are moving, Last Rites seems on track to surpass the second installment of It ($473.1m), which would place it in the number two spot. The first It, however, is still far ahead with $704 million worldwide collection and remains the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

For Last Rites, what began as a film criticized for lacking true scares has now become one of the most successful horror movies in history. The audience response and the weight of being the final chapter in a popular series pushed it to a level many had doubted before its release, turning the movie into a global box office phenomenon.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer

