Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has turned out to be one of the most surprising box office performers of the year. The live-action and animated musical hybrid, aimed at younger audiences, is now close to passing the $20 million mark worldwide in only three days.

Based on the Netflix series of the same name, the PG-rated film is being distributed by Universal Pictures across North America. Despite receiving little to no proper promotion from the studio, the movie has managed to collect numbers strong enough to remain just behind Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After in the weekend domestic chart.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office: Strong Domestic Opening Weekend Numbers

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie opened with $4.3 million across 3,500 theatres in North America. By the end of the three-day weekend, the total stood at $13.7 million, helped by a 26% rise on Saturday when it pulled in more than $5.5 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

North America – $13.7m

International – $5.6m

Worldwide- $19.3m

With a production budget of $32 million, the strong turnout from families has given it a chance to not only recover but to grow into a potential hit. The younger demographic has clearly responded to the familiar Netflix property on the big screen, and this demand has helped it hold its own in a crowded box office.

Outperforming Other Family Live-Action Animated Films

What makes the performance even more striking is that Gabby’s Dollhouse has opened stronger than several other family-oriented live-action animated films. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile managed $11.4 million in its opening, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway collected $10.1 million, and Paddington in Peru began with $12.7 million. Each of those had the advantage of more established promotion campaigns, yet Gabby’s Dollhouse is already running ahead in comparison.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Surpasses A Big Bold Beautiful Journey At The Box Office

The film’s early success has also created an unexpected turn in the current market. Within three days, it overtook the entire global box office haul of Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s romance drama, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ($14m). Its domestic tally is set to move past that film’s total in only a matter of days. For a title that entered theatres quietly, this outcome highlights the pull it has been able to generate among its target viewers.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Box Office Summary

North America – $5.9m

International – $8.1m

Worldwide- $14m

Universal Pictures’ lack of serious marketing around Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie appears to be a missed opportunity. Even without a heavy promotional push, it has outperformed expectations and captured audience attention far beyond what was assumed before release.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Trailer

