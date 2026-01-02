Avengers: Endgame’s #1 crown seems to be in danger with Zootopia 2 continuing its monstrous run at the box office in China. The Disney sequel is on the verge of crossing a major milestone in China and comes one step closer to potentially surpassing Endgame’s lifetime there. Scroll below for the numbers.

Even Avatar: Fire and Ash is unable to stop the Zootopia sequel’s monstrous run in China. Even worldwide, the animated feature is leading the box office race, but James Cameron’s film might eventually surpass it. In China, it would be hard for Avatar 3 to overtake the Zootopia sequel.

Zootopis 2’s box office collection in China after 37 days

Based on the latest numbers provided by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Zootopia 2 has collected wild $14.9 million on its 6th Thursday at the box office in China. It is not only back at #1 but has also recorded the biggest 6th Thursday for Hollywood in China. The film exploded with a hike of 776.5% from last Thursday, and the sum has accumulated over 92k screenings. With that film’s box office total in China is $589.6 million in 37 days.

On track to beat Avengers: Endgame

The Zootopia sequel is on track to beat the MCU‘s Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in China. It is expected to hit $600 million this weekend at the Chinese box office, becoming the 2nd film ever to cross that milestone in a single international market. For the unversed, Avengers: Endgame collected $632.1 million in its theatrical run and became the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in China.

Zootopia 2 is less than $45 million away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in China. The animated feature has already collected $1.8 million in pre-sales for today, its 6th Friday, and is playing over 117k screenings. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

