Avatar: Fire and Ash is coming for the spot of Zootopia 2 at the Chinese box office. The film has surpassed the collections of Alien: Romulus and a Jason Statham-led sci-fi movie at the box office in China as the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film in China post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the deets.

James Cameron’s film is the 10th Hollywood film post-COVID to cross $100 million in China. The sci-fi saga is also on track to enter 2025’s highest-grossing films list. Domestically, the film has also crossed the $250 million milestone and is awaiting another impressive boost this weekend.

Avatar 3’s box office collection in China so far

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues to earn winning numbers at the box office in China. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar 3 collected $11.6 million on its second Thursday at the box office in China. It has collected this sum over 43k screenings with a hike of 169.8% from last Thursday. The box office total of Avatar 3 has reached $122.2 million in China.

Surpasses Meg 2: The Trench as the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID

In China, Avatar 3 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Alien: Romulus and Meg 2: The Trench to become the 8th highest-grossing film post-COVID. For the record, Alien: Romulus collected $110.4 million in China, and the Jason Statham starrer sci-fi flick collected $115.7 million in its lifetime runs. James Cameron-helmed has beaten the lifetime collection of the Jason Statham starrer to become the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood in China in the post-COVID era.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID

Zootopia 2 – $589.6 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla vs Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World: Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla vs Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $122.2 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash has collected $2.4 million in pre-sales for the 3rd Friday, which is today, and is playing over 60k screenings, losing 50k from last Friday. Globally, the film has grossed $859.79 million and is the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

