Popular Kannada actress Milana Nagaraj is on a tour to beautiful foreign locations. Her latest pictures taken in Monaco and Paris have gone viral on social media.

The actress has shared picture on social media handle. She has gone to the trip with the cast of her super hit Kannada movie “Love Mocktail 2”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her lead role in the movie has received rave reviews. The team had visited Thailand and is now visiting Europe.

Milana Nagaraj had described Monaoco city as the prettiest city she had seen so far. “You beauty”, her post says. Her picture before Eiffel Tower in Paris is loved by her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milana Nagaraj (@milananagaraj)

Milana Nagaraj had also celebrated her birthday when she was in Thailand. Milana Nagaraj came to lime light after “Love Mocktail” went on to become a super hit during Corona pandemic.

Following the movie, she fell in love with director and actor of the movie Darling Krishna. The couple came back with “Love Mocktail 2” and the flick was loved by movie buffs.

Must Read: Ram Charan Returns Salman Khan’s Favour As He Refuses To Charge ‘Fees’ For His Appearance In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s Latest Song – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News