Accused Emerges As Netflix’s Most Watched Film Of 2026( Photo Credit – Netflix )

Accused, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta, has hit a big milestone on Netflix. The film has emerged as Netflix India’s most-watched original title across films and series, according to the streaming platform’s latest engagement report of What We Watched for the first half of 2026.



Anubhuti Kashyap’s Accused garnered 19 million views during the reporting period. The film also did well globally on Netflix, with it being one of their top titles in terms of viewership outside of India.

Netflix’s Biggest Global Titles

In Netflix’s latest engagement report, Accused ranks No. 67 out of more than 9,000 titles, including originals and licensed content. It also beat the previous best-performing Indian Netflix original, Jewel Thief, which reached No. 72 in an earlier report.

Accused became the most-watched Indian Netflix original film, with 19 million views in the Indian lineup. It was second among all Indian movies, both original and licensed, only behind Dhurandhar with 37 million views.

How Accused Stacked Up Against Other Indian Titles

Among all Indian films on Netflix, including originals and acquisitions, Accused ranked No. 2, behind only Dhurandhar. The engagement report also placed several other Indian originals on the global list, including Made in Korea (#79), Mardaani 3 (#103), Haq (#108), Kartavya (#159), Maa Behen (#223), Toaster (#243), and Border 2 (#254).

Accused Found Audience Beyond India

The latest data also showed that Accused trended in 74 countries during its launch period, indicating its reach among international audiences as well. The performance further adds to the ever-growing list of Indian titles to have appealed to viewers across multiple markets.

Netflix also said India had its best-ever six-month viewing period, with titles such as Dhurandhar, Accused, Made in Korea, and Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web contributing to the growth.

About The Movie

The film features Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles and is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Somen Mishra.

With Netflix’s latest engagement report out, Accused has added yet another feather to its cap, becoming the most-watched Indian original of 2026 on the streaming service.

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