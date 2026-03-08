Move Over Khans & Bachchans! The most popular and loved physics teacher of India, Alakh Pandey, is currently trending on the internet, and his 14,000+ Crore worth empire of Physics Wallah is making serious noise post his Netflix biopic Hello Bachhon. We tried decoding the staggering assets of this guy from Prayagraj, who has built an empire that overshadows some of the biggest names of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan!

What Is Physics Wallah?

Physics Wallah is an education app that helps students crack competitive exams like IIT, JEE, and NEET. It helps them clear their basics of Physics, Chemistry, and Maths on a very minimal cost since the founder believes education to be the birthright of every child and nobody should be devoid of it just because their finances don’t allow!

Who Is Alakh Pandey?

Netflix series Hello Bachhon charts the journey of Alakh Pandey, played by the brilliant Vineet Kumar Singh. Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the birth city of Amitabh Bachchan and the residential place for his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Alakh Pandey has made a mark for himself with his ed-tech company turning into a unicorn!

Alakh Pandey Net Worth 2025

As per the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Alakh Pandey enjoys a net worth of 14,510 crore, making him one of the richest educators in India. He started his journey with a YouTube channel in 2016, teaching concepts of Physics to students who wanted to crack the IIT-JEE, one of the toughest and most prestigious exams in India.

The Physics Wallah owner enjoys a net worth that is almost 2000 crore more than India’s biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, who is the richest actor in India as well! But clearly not the richest man!

Alakh Pandey VS Robinhood Salman Khan Net Worth!

While Alakh Pandey is the messiah of underprivileged students, Salman Khan is the robinhood of the film industry! Bhai enjoys a net worth of almost 2900 crore, and the Physics Wallah owner enjoys 400% higher assets than Salman Khan!

Almost 9 Times More Net Worth Than Amitabh Bachchan!

Clearly, the most popular guy from Prayagraj is Amitabh Bachchan, who has also spent his childhood in the city of Sangam! However, clearly, he is not the richest guy from Allahabad, since Alakh Pandey enjoys 8.9 times higher net worth than Mr Bachchan, who enjoys a net worth of 1630 crore!

The educator is in the limelight due to his biopic on Netflix Hello Bachchon, which traces his journey from a small room in Allahabad to commanding a unicorn startup. From teaching physics on a whiteboard to owning assets worth over 14,500 crore, Alakh Pandey’s journey is the ultimate Zero to Hero story that even a Bollywood scriptwriter couldn’t invent. Hope he keeps growing and keeps making the nation better one student at a time!

