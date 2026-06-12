Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt and directed by Steven Spielberg, has been widely released in theaters. According to early estimates, the movie opened with a strong number worldwide on day 1. It is arriving at a time when theaters are ruled by horror sensations, especially in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critics love the film, and it has earned a strong 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a certification of Fresh. The audience rating is yet to be revealed. The overall critics consensus stated, “A humanistic variation on one of Steven Spielberg’s most revisited themes, Disclosure Day’s breathless pursuit of optimism in an age of conspiracy gets its biggest boost from career-highlight work by Emily Blunt.”

How much has the film earned on its first day 1 at the worldwide box office?

According to Deadline‘s report, Steven Spielberg‘s Disclosure Day is showing early signs of strength at the box office. According to preliminary figures, the alien-themed sci-fi feature has earned roughly $12 million worldwide on its opening day, combining $6 million from its first wave of international markets on Wednesday with an estimated $6 million from Thursday preview screenings in North America. Although the film’s full opening weekend is still ahead, the initial performance points to a healthy start for one of the year’s most anticipated sci-fi releases.

Opening weekend update

The report further suggests it is tracking to earn more than $65 million worldwide at the box office. The movie is expected to gross $35 million in North America. Another estimated $30 million+ is expected to be earned by the film on its opening weekend from the international markets.

What is the film about?

Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg, follows a whistleblower and a weather reporter who become entangled in a far-reaching conspiracy surrounding extraterrestrial life. As the log-hidden secrets begin to surface, they find themselves at the center of a global revelation that could forever change humanity’s understanding of its place in the universe. Disclosure Day has been released in the theaters on June 12.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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